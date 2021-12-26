EWUELL JEROME "JERRY" TAWNEY, 91, of Cross Lanes, passed away on December 21, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
Jerry retired from Union Carbide after more than 35 years of employment. He severed his country in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Jerry was a member of Community Chapel Church. He sang in multiple Southern Gospel Quartets throughout the area. Jerry was an avid sports fan and had coached many Little Leagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Opal Tawney; first wife, Betty Tawney; daughter, Janet Tawney; brother, Jack Tawney; and daughter-in-law, Carol Tawney.
Jerry is survived by second wife, Donna Tawney; daughter, Debbie Bradley (Fred); son, Jeffrey Tawney (Christie Young); grandchildren; Angela, Jennifer (Greg Knotts), and Adam; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Bradley and Oliver; step-children, Judy Copley, Mike Hurley, Betsy Lovejoy, Mary Colston, and Bruce Hurley; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Tawney; and sister, LaMoine King.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, at Community Chapel Church, Cross Lanes. Burial will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, in Clover Cemetery, Clover.
A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Masks will be required.
Flowers are welcome, but donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.