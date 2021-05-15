F. ISAIAH DiVITA passed away April 26, 2021. He was born March 11, 2000 to the late Kelly Watson and Francis Chase DiVita.
He is survived by father Francis Chase DiVita (Kanica Hedges) of Florence, Ky.; siblings: Chayse Ann, Brooklyn, Londyn, Kalani and Kyree DiVita, Florence, KY, Aaliyah, Nevaeh and Shya Miller, Charleston, WV; grandfather Francis "Big Muscles" and Dawn DiVita Daisy, Dylan and Cassi of Erlanger, KY; grandmother Diane Watson; loved by many Aunts and Uncles
Preceded in death by his mother Kelly LaRuth Watson and grandmother Jeannette Cynthia DiVita.
He attended Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood, KY and Marshall University. He loved to sing and play sports. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society and due to the COVID restrictions the family will hold a private service at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com