Fadi Skaf
FADI SKAF was born on September 28, 1985 in Hama, Syria. He grew up in the city of Latakia. He was very involved in the life of his church in Syria and loved God above all.

During the Lebanese war in 2006, Fadi voluntarily stayed on the Syrian/Lebanese border to care for and feed the Lebanese who were fleeing for their lives. He served with the Red Crescent in Syria and the Red Cross in the US.

