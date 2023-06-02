FADI SKAF was born on September 28, 1985 in Hama, Syria. He grew up in the city of Latakia. He was very involved in the life of his church in Syria and loved God above all.
During the Lebanese war in 2006, Fadi voluntarily stayed on the Syrian/Lebanese border to care for and feed the Lebanese who were fleeing for their lives. He served with the Red Crescent in Syria and the Red Cross in the US.
In 2012, Fadi immigrated to the United States to prepare a way for his family to come and escape a war-torn Syria, although he left a piece of his heart in his home land.
He was very proud to be an American and did everything he could to assimilate to his new home. He worked very hard and earned his Master's degree while working. he previously earned his Bachelor's degree in economics. He was living his American dream until he was diagnosed almost two years with an inoperable brain tumor. Although he was only given 6 months to live, Fadi fought courageously and surpassed everyone's expectations.
Fadi knew no stranger and was a friend to all. He loved God above all else and then his family and friends. He was also very active in his Church community as a leader and faithful Christian.
Fadi's untimely death at the young age of 37 on the morning of June 1, 2023 is met with grief from all who love him, although his faith in the Lord during his great suffering has inspired many around him.
He is survived by his parents, Marwan and Zakia Skaf, his sisters Zeina (Ibrahim) and Lamia (George), his nephews and niece, Nicholas, Spiro, Stephanie, and Mark. He is also survived by thousands of friends world-wide.
The arrangements are as follows:
On Friday evening the family will receive condolences at St George Cathedral from 4-8 p.m., in the lower level of the conference center.
On Saturday morning, Matins 9:30, Divine Liturgy 10:30, Visitation from 12 - 12:30 in the church and Funeral Service at 12:30 presided by the Rev. Fr. Joseph Hazar. All services will be held at St George Cathedral (190 Court St. Charleston, WV 25301). Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Cemetery following the funeral service. A meal of mercy will be offered in the St George Cathedral Ball Room following the interment.
On Sunday after Divine Liturgy, the family will continue to receive condolences at about 12:30 in the lower level of the conference center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Fadi's memory to his church: St George Cathedral (P.O. Box 2044 Charleston, WV 25327). Online Condolences and memories of Fadi maybe shared by visiting https://snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the Obituary. Snodgrass of South Charleston, WV is honored to be assiting the family with arrangements.