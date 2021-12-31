FAIRLEY VINCENT HALSTEAD, 77, of Ripley, WV, passed away on December 21, 2021 at home surrounded by family that loved him very much. Fairley was the son of the late Vincent Robert Halstead and Ova Millicent Phillips Halstead. He was born on March 6, 1944 in Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by both his parents and his only son, Jeffrey Vincent Halstead, along with a younger Brother, Gary Leon Halstead and a younger Sister, Rhonda June Halstead Casto. Fairley was an awesome Big Brother who loved his siblings very much.
Fairley is survived by his devoted family including, his wife of 56 years, Betty Ann Shaffer Halstead, his daughter, Kandell Renee Halstead Anderson and her husband, James. His Grandson, Chandler James Anderson and his wife, Amanda. His Granddaughter, Genann Frances Anderson Twyman and her husband, Woody. His Great-Grandson, Coltin James Anderson and his Great-Granddaughter, Avrie Elizabeth Anderson. Fairley has two siblings left, Edward Robert Halstead and Connie Gail Halstead Bradley Brown.
Fairley retired from Kaiser Aluminum in 1987. He was a member of the USW of America, local 5668.
Fairley was a Jehovah's Witness who would always tell others about his Great God, Jehovah, and about the Bible's sure hope for the
future of living in Paradise right here on Earth when Jesus Rules as King of God's Kingdom. Belief in Jesus was one of Fairley's biggest treasures. He loved talking about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Fairley would be so pleased if ones who are reading this obituary would look up jw.org and dig deeper into Bible truths for themselves.
Fairley wanted to be remembered as someone who tried to be nice to everyone. He hopes that he succeeded.
There will be a Funeral Service at Waybright Funeral Home on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1 p.m., Family and friends may start visiting at noon.