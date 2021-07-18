Thank you for Reading.

FAITH ANN BARNETT, 23, of Lancaster, SC, formerly of Madison, WV passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Madison City Park. The family would love for all who knew and loved her to attend. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

