FAITH ANN BUCK, 62, of Leon passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at C.A.M.C. General Division. She was a 1978 graduate of Buffalo High School, and all her classmates remained close and were very special to her over the years. She was a member of the Buffalo Church of God, and a homemaker who enjoyed quilting and crafting. She especially loved her family, and most of all her grandkids. Faith Ann was a special wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, and will be missed by many.
Born June 19, 1959, she was the daughter of Gladys Bailey of Buffalo, and the late Paul D. Goddard, Sr.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 38 years, Terry Buck; her sons, Colle (Brandy) Buck of Buffalo, and Corey (Stella) Buck of Leon; grandchildren, Corben Buck, Crawford Buck, and Conway Buck; sisters, Von (Gary) Francisco of Buffalo, Joyce (Steve) Smith of Leon, Paula (Paul) Cain of Buffalo, and Denise Goddard of Buffalo; brother, Dean Goddard of Teays Valley; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends, and her special pets, Dixie and Yoshi.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Donations be made in Faith Ann's honor to the Buffalo Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 285, Buffalo, WV 25033.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home Buffalo with Pastor Mike Tucker and Pastor Mitchell Burch officiating. Private family burial will be held in Buffalo Memorial Park at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Buck Family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.