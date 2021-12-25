Thank you for Reading.

Faith Armstrong
FAITH ARMSTRONG, 89, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born October 13, 1932, in Liberty, to the late W.H. and Georgia Boggess.

Faith was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church where she worshipped with many of her close friends.

She worked for many years as an office supervisor for Prudential Insurance Company, a church secretary at Dunbar United Methodist

Church, and an assistant at Dunbar Eye Associates.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Armstrong.

Faith is survived by her son, Joel Edward Armstrong; daughter, Sonia H. Gaviola; and granddaughters, Christina Gaviola (Josh) and Nicole Kokenos (Perry).

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 27, at Dunbar United Methodist Church with Reverend Jarrod Caltrider officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Dunbar United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net

