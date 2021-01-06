Faith Levine

FAITH A. LEVINE NEE KELLY, 65, of Charleston, WV, passed away at Thomas Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 1, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.
Faith was born on April 24, 1955 in Harvey, WV. She worked as a Records Manager for WV DHHR.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard A. Kelly.
Faith is survived by her daughters; Misty (Jim) Fisher of Indiana, Lisa (Travis) Rainey of Illinois, and Jessica (Britney) Wisecup of Nitro; sisters, Becky (CB) Hall, Patricia (Michael) Duffie, Meredith (Greg) Rush and Angela (Terry) Miller, all of Charleston, WV; brother, Richard M. Kelly of Summersville, WV; grandsons, Michael Medina, Lucas Cohen and Karson Levine, along with several nieces and nephews.
Per Faith's wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be no services at this time. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.