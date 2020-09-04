FANNIE JOYCE ROSAS, 80, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.
