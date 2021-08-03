FANNIE SKILES, 94, of Buckhead, Atlanta, GA., originally from Charleston, WV, left this earth peacefully on June 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Jim (Bill) Skiles; brothers, Frank, Fred, Clarence and Bob; sister, Flora Mae.
She is survived by her son, Greg and his wife, Candace, of Pittsburgh, PA.; sisters-in-law, LaRisa, Freda, Maxine and Rita; many cousins and their families, and friends too numerous to mention.
Fannie was truly ahead of her time as a saleslady, accountant and, finally, part-owner of Lincoln Jewelers in Charleston, WV. Her and Jim's greatest enjoyment, however, came from their many cruises they took together, and spending time with family at the beach at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Speaking of those cruises, for many years Fannie worked aboard-ship twice yearly (usually for Princess Cruise Lines) in several capacities, especially sales and banking. Her "feistiness" is best highlighted when one cruise director gently suggested she may be nearing the end of her eligibility for employment, she "gently" changed her birthdate on the next application and was able to continue working for several more years.
While a resident of Calvin Court in Buckhead, Fannie was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital for many years. She was also very committed to her faith as an active member of the Cathedral of Christ the King church in Buckhead.
Arrangements were handled by Georgia Funeral Care and Cremation Services of Ackworth, GA. Greg and Candace would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead, Vitas Healthcare and Signature Healthcare in Marietta for their loving care of Fannie in her final months.
There will be a memorial service celebrating both Fannie and Jim at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, at Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, WV. Interment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
