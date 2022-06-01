Fannie Virginia Dobbins

FANNIE VIRGINIA (SAMPLES) DOBBINS "JO" of Procious, WV entered into rest on May 28, 2022, in Clay WV at Clay County Health Care Center where she was lovingly and respectfully cared for by the staff, many of whom became her friends. She was born June 22, 1932, to Jesse Alexander Samples, Sr., and Fannie Priscilla (Corbett) Samples in Clay, WV. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ostel Eugene Dobbins "Bub", brothers: Jesse, Jack, Scottie, Whitt, and Buck, sisters: Julie, Opal, and Amy. She is survived by her children: Deanna Gillum (Dorse), Beverly Holcomb (Robert), Quindora Townsend (Bobby), and Nancy Price (Edgar). Grandchildren: Scottie Gillum (Jennifer), Leslea Gillum (Nathan), Lyle Holcomb, Leon Holcomb (Angie), Travis Browning (Jennifer), Jesse Browning (Carmen), Lindsey Taylor (Anthony), Edgar Price III (Whitney) and 14 precious great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Please join us in a celebration of the life of our mother we loved on earth and her triumphant entry into arms of Jesus! On Thursday, June 2, family please gather at 11 a.m., friends at noon. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev Jeff Norris officiating at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay WV. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback, WV.