FATHER PATRICK M. McDONOUGH died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in St. Albans, W.Va., at the age of 82. He was born in Scranton, Pa., to James and Josephine McDonough. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James "Jim" McDonough.

He graduated from Scranton Preparatory High School in 1958. He attended St. Joseph Preparatory Seminary, Holy Trinity, Ala., from 1958-1962 for preparatory studies; Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, Winchester, Va., from 1962 -1964 for philosophical studies; and St. John Vianney Seminary, Steubenville, Ohio, from 1965-1968 for his Theological studies. Father McDonough earned his undergraduate degree in English from the University of Scranton in 1966; Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology from The Catholic University in Washington in 1968; and a master's degree in Counseling from Marshall University in 1979.

