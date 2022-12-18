FATHER PATRICK M. McDONOUGH died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in St. Albans, W.Va., at the age of 82. He was born in Scranton, Pa., to James and Josephine McDonough. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James "Jim" McDonough.
He graduated from Scranton Preparatory High School in 1958. He attended St. Joseph Preparatory Seminary, Holy Trinity, Ala., from 1958-1962 for preparatory studies; Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, Winchester, Va., from 1962 -1964 for philosophical studies; and St. John Vianney Seminary, Steubenville, Ohio, from 1965-1968 for his Theological studies. Father McDonough earned his undergraduate degree in English from the University of Scranton in 1966; Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology from The Catholic University in Washington in 1968; and a master's degree in Counseling from Marshall University in 1979.
Father McDonough was ordained to the priesthood at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling by Bishop Joseph H. Hodges on May 18, 1968.
In the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Father McDonough was first assigned to serve for five months as associate pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Huntington. Then from November 1968-1970 he was associate pastor of St. Anne Parish, Bristol, Va. (which was part of the Diocese of Wheeling at the time). He went on to serve as associate pastor of St. Theresa Parish, Morgantown from 1970 -1971; interim pastor at Christ the King in Dunbar for two months; associate pastor of St. Francis de Sales, Beckley from 1971-1973; and associate pastor at St. Joseph the Worker, Weirton from 1973 -1974. In 1974 he was named pastor of St. Peter Claver Parish, Huntington, where he served until 1984. He served as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Holden from 1984-1987, while also serving as administrator of St. Edmund Mission, Man from 1986-1987. He served the last 35 years as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and School, St. Albans (since June 24, 1987).
He is survived by his brother Rev. Joseph McDonough.
Visitation will be held from 3 - 8 p.m., Monday, December 19, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 20, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1023 Sixth Ave., St. Albans.
A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, December 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Church.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church with Celebrant and Homilist Fr. Joseph McDonough in the presence of Most Rev. Mark E. Brennan, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jim McDonough Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Francis of Assisi School, 525 Holley Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.