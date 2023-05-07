Thank you for Reading.

Father Robert G. Park
Picasa

FATHER ROBERT G. PARK died May 3, 2023, in Wheeling at the age of 93. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on July 25, 1929, the son of Rollie Park and Mary Hendershot Park. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947. He attended Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio; LaSalette College in Hartford Conn.; St. Mary University in Baltimore, where he received his A.B. and Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology Degree; Ohio University, where he received a master's in education; and West Virginia University College of Graduate Studies, where he received a Master of Arts.

Father Park was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1957, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Parkersburg by Bishop Thomas J. McDonnell. His first assignment was as associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Parkersburg from 1957-1963. During that time, he was also a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School and then became principal of the school. In 1963, he was appointed assistant spiritual director at St. Joseph Preparatory Seminary in Vienna, W.Va., and then as principal in 1966, as vice rector in 1969, and as rector in 1972. He then served as pastor of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Ravenswood, WV, from 1978-1982 and was in residence at St. Francis Xavier in Parkersburg in 1982.

Tags

Recommended for you