Fatiema Wilkerson

FATIEMA JEAN WILKERSON, age 70, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House West of South Charleston, WV, on Friday, January 8, 2021. She was born on February 18, 1950 in Charleston, WV to the late Golden Vernell Strawther and the late Blanche Strawther.
She was a graduate of St. Albans High School in 1968 and she earned her Bachelor's Degree at West Virginia State University. She worked in Human Resources and retired from Dow Chemicals after 33 years of service with Dow and Union Carbide in South Charleston, WV. She continued working after a brief intermission and retired again from West Virginia State University after 10 years as an Administrative Assistant. She loved her volunteer work with the Charleston - Institute WV Chapter of the Links Inc., WVSU Alumni Associations and the Pilot Club of St. Albans.
She was married to Walter Wilkerson of Institute, WV. She is survived by her daughters Jerri Dionne Wilson of Conyers, GA, Nada Wilkerson of Dunbar, WV, and Barbara Lacy (Eric) Omgba of Marietta, GA and son Maurice (Sarah) Wilkerson, Westerville, OH. She leaves behind 9 grandchildren and sisters, Doris (Sterling) Smith - Institute, WV, Barbara Evans - Fayetteville, GA, Nachette (Anver) Classens - Charlotte, NC, Karen (Sherman) Lucas - Fayetteville, GA. She was preceded in death by two brothers Marshall Strawther - St. Albans, WV and Curtis Strawther and a sister Goldie Ann Carter (James), Columbus, GA. She will be dearly missed by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Walter and Margaret Wilkerson Scholarship Fund, West Virginia State University Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Institute, WV 25112 or The W Club, P.O. Box 621, Institute, WV 25112. (https://connect.wvstateu.edu/donate)
Special Thanks to the staff at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home and Hubbard Hospice House for the care and support provided during this difficult time.
