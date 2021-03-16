FAY E. PAULEY, 85, of Nitro, passed away at home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Fay was a retired cook for the Kanawha County Board of Education having worked at Nitro Junior High and Andrew Jackson Middle School. She was a loving Wife, Mother, and Nanny.
Fay was preceded in death by her husband Clarence N. Pauley, her parents Ernest and Olive Runyon, brother Lionel Runyon, son Keith Pauley, and daughter Denise Allison, and longtime companion Edwin Owen Starkey, and great-grandson Declan Ray Bailey.
She is survived by her daughter Elise White (Rick), grandchildren Chad White (Tawna), Misty Kirby (Danny), Cloresa White, great-grandchildren Jacob Kirby, Chelsea Kirby, Andrew Kirby, Jayden Kirby, and Fynn White.
A Celebration of Fay's life will be held on Wednesday, March 17, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
You may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com