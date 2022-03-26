Faye Boggs Mar 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FAYE (LUZADER) BOGGS, 85, of Sebring, FL, formerly of Cottle, passed away March 15, 2022. Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Little Glade Baptist Church, Camden on Gauley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faye Boggs Sebring Fl Pass Away Camden Little Glade Baptist Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Andre George Haikal Carolyn Rose Moore Lisa Colleen Samples Gary “Lee” Leach II Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Mark Lynn Eden Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks