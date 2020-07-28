FAYE ELIZABETH HOLLEY, 70 of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born February 9, 1950 in St. Albans, to the late Fred and Betty Pauley. She was also preceded in death by her son Eddie Lee Lowe; sister, Judy Smith; brothers Wayne, Charles, Jeff and Ray Pauley; and grandson Eddie Wayne Shreves.
Faye loved her family. She also worked for Nuway Cleaners and Mac's Garage. She loved to watch Shepherds Chapel on TV.
She is survived by her loving husband Darrell Holley of St. Albans; daughter, Donna Shreves (Damon) of St. Albans; sisters, Carol Rogers, Cindy Cleek, and Stella Hale all of St. Albans; granddaughter, Elizabeth Shreves of St. Albans; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Doris Walls officiating. Burial will follow in Pauley Cemetery, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
You may visit Faye's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
