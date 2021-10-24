FAYE LOUISE HUNDLEY, 70, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial following a sudden illness. She was the owner and operator of Louise's Beauty Shop in Buffalo for over 41 years. Louise loved all of her customers and the time they spent together over the years. She dearly loved her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them or talk about them.
She was the daughter of the late Ottie Watson Jr. and Martha Watson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta "Bobbi" Medors.
Survivors include her daughters, Christina (James) Price of Ripley and Michelle (Tony) Johnson of Fraziers Bottom; sisters, Brenda Cummings and Cyndie (Terry) Lowe both of Titusville FL; grandchildren, Meghan Hope Roberson, Morgan Faith Young, Dylan Johnson, Amber Johnson and James Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Eleanor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.