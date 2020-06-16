FAYTENA (HAROLD) MCNEELY, 77, of Loudendale went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020 in CAMC Memorial Hospice after a long illness.
Faytena was born January 27, 1943 to the late Charles D. and Eunice Pickens Harold. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Joan, Bonnie, and Dottie; and a brother, Charles.
Faytena was a member of the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed her flowers, and collecting dolls.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 59 years, Clyde; children, Rosemary Butler, Joseph C. McNeely, Pamela Toney, William D. McNeely (Melissa); sister, Ada Price; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Reverend John Stephenson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to WVU Alzheimer's Research, P.O. Box 6216, Morgantown, WV 26506.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.