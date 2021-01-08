FEDOR POPPELSDORF passed away peacefully in Boone, NC on January 5, 2021, just a few weeks short of his 94th birthday. He is survived by Hedy, his loving wife of 68 years; his daughter Paula Domermuth and husband David of Boone, NC; his three grandchildren: Luke Domermuth and wife Joanna of Everett, WA; Mark Domermuth of Golden, CO; Debra Anderson and husband Chris of Broomfield, CO; and two great grandchildren, Judah and Felix Domermuth.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nina Poppelsdorf.
Fedor was born in London, England, on January 29, 1927, where he worked as a chemist for the British Drug Houses. He moved to Charleston, WV in 1955 to work as a chemist for Union Carbide. After retirement, he continued to live in Charleston before moving to Boone two years ago.
He enjoyed listening to classical music, drinking tea, reading, and traveling back to London and Paris.