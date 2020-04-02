Fern Joyce Flanagan Holland

FERN JOYCE FLANAGAN HOLLAND, 90, of Grassy Meadows, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel Inc., Rainelle, W.Va.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.

Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.

Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.