FERN JOYCE FLANAGAN HOLLAND, 90, of Grassy Meadows, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel Inc., Rainelle, W.Va.
Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.
Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.
Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.