FERN STAPLETON TEEL 83, of Sissonville, passed away June 6, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville, WV. Arrangements entrust to Long & Fisher Funeral Home. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.

