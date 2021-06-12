Thank you for Reading.

FERNADO LUIS RODRIGUEZ, 43 of Cabin Creek died June 10, 2021. Service is 1 p.m. Tues. June 15 in Mount Hope Cemetery on Dawes Mountain with visitation 30 minutes prior. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Recommended for you