LETA GAYE WHITE, 66 of Huntington, WV passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from Noon until service time. She was born March 1, 1956 at Richlands, VA.
Leta was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education having taught at Peyton Elementary and finishing her career at the Explorer Academy. She was a member of West Virginia Education Association and Cabell County Teachers Association.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Quentin White; sister, Severn Bright; Roy's parents, Manda and Lyle Dilley and her beloved dog, Buster.
She is survived by her loving family: mother, Lois Irene Steele White of Madison, WV; her companion of forty years, Roy Dilley of Huntington; sisters, Deanna Lynne White and Minnie L. White both of Charleston, WV; brother, Jim White and wife, Pam of Athens, WV; Roy's brothers and sister, Roger Dilley and wife, Robyn of Ona, WV; David Dilley of Barboursville; and Linda Anderson and husband Benny of Jonesboro, GA; nephew, John A. Hunter and wife, Sarah of Lyons, CO and their children, Lauren Hunter and Matthew Hunter; nieces, Candace Price and husband Kent of Point Pleasant, Elizabeth Hardiman of Huntington and her children Bryce, Lauren and grandson Jordan; her special dog, Jack and a host of extended family, friends, and co-workers.