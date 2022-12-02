Thank you for Reading.

Leta Gaye White
LETA GAYE WHITE, 66 of Huntington, WV passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from Noon until service time. She was born March 1, 1956 at Richlands, VA.

Leta was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education having taught at Peyton Elementary and finishing her career at the Explorer Academy. She was a member of West Virginia Education Association and Cabell County Teachers Association.

