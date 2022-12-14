Thank you for Reading.

CLYDE HECK JR., 95, of Huntington, passes away on December 9, 2022 in Huntington. He was born March 4, 1927 in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Clyde Stephen Heck, Sr. and Alpha Clay Heck. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Waneta Hill Heck in 2005.

He was a US Army Veteran serving during WWII and Korea. He was a graduate of the Huntington High School class of 1945 and attended Marshall University. He retired as a Manufacturer's Representative of Home Furniture at the age of 92. He was a member of B.P.O.Elks 313, American Legion Post 16, Past Secretary of the West Virginia Furniture Sales Association, and a member of Baptist Temple for over 70 years. He was a life long patron of the YMCA and a talented basketball player whose three point set shot was legendary. During his 30 years of competition, his WV Senior Olympics team won several gold and silver medals. He last competed at the age of 88.

