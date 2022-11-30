Thank you for Reading.

Benjamin Franklin Renick
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN RENICK, 79, went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022 at his home, with family by his side.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Edna Renick, he was preceded in death by son, Christopher Renick; brother, Robert Renick; sisters, V. Kay Renick-Parr, Nellie Renick Canterbury, Verla Renick Christian, Marjorie Renick, and Carol Renick Hinkle; and special brother-in-law, Arlie Hefner.

