CAROLINE SUE FULLEN, 79, of Saint Albans, WV, formerly of Lewisburg, WV passed away on September 16, 2022 at Marmet Center Nursing Home in Marmet, WV.

Born February 21, 1943 in Jackson, OH she was a daughter of the late Alford P. Musick and Wynona Irene Martin Musick.

