CAROLINE SUE FULLEN, 79, of Saint Albans, WV, formerly of Lewisburg, WV passed away on September 16, 2022 at Marmet Center Nursing Home in Marmet, WV.
Born February 21, 1943 in Jackson, OH she was a daughter of the late Alford P. Musick and Wynona Irene Martin Musick.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by first husband, James Norman, second husband, Kenneth Fullen; son, Jim Norman, Jr.; brothers, Alfred, Nelson, Frank and Clarence Musick.
Caroline worked as a waitress and a homemaker. She attended Fairlea ARP Church and was a member of VFW/DAV in Jackson, OH.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Gail Norman Lowther (Mike) of Saint Albans, WV; grandchildren, James, Shawn, Matthew, Wyatt and Jacqueline Norman and Amy Nichols; sister, Irene Musick of Jackson, OH; brothers, Paul David Musick & Mike Musick both of Jackson, OH. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a host of family friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Rev. Ike Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
