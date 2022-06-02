Coach Paul Greer Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COACH PAUL GREER, 95 of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.Born July 8, 1926, in Mohegan, WV, he is the son of Andrew and Josephine Greer.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Greer, seven brothers and three sisters.Survivors include three daughters, Betsy (Dutch) of Cross Lanes, WV, Paula (Jack) of Lewisburg and Amy (Steven) of Christiansburg, VA. Paul has four granddaughters and one great grandson.According to his wishes his body has been donated to WVSOM.A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Concord University Carter Center Gymnasium, 100 Vermilion Street, Athens WV 24712.The family suggests donations may be made to a charity of your choice.Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Larry David Dickerson Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook Ruth Anne Smith John Wayne Taylor Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car