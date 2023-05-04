Thank you for Reading.

Douglas H. Sisung
DOUGLAS H. "DOUG" / "POPS" SISUNG 79, of Lewisburg West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Peyton Hospice House. He was the son of the late Herbert "Pete" Sisung and Mary Jane Foster Sisung from Monroe,Michigan.

Doug was the loving husband of Edith J. Lambdin Sisung; proud father of Angela K. Baldwin (Tim), Christopher D. Sisung (Amy), and David E. Sisung (Sonja); and adored Pipi to six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Gregory Sisung (Betty). He will be greatly missed by his brother, Geoffrey K. Sisung (Lauda) and many other precious relatives, friends and neighbors.

