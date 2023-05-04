Douglas H. Sisung

DOUGLAS H. "DOUG" / "POPS" SISUNG 79, of Lewisburg West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Peyton Hospice House. He was the son of the late Herbert "Pete" Sisung and Mary Jane Foster Sisung from Monroe,Michigan.
Doug was the loving husband of Edith J. Lambdin Sisung; proud father of Angela K. Baldwin (Tim), Christopher D. Sisung (Amy), and David E. Sisung (Sonja); and adored Pipi to six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Gregory Sisung (Betty). He will be greatly missed by his brother, Geoffrey K. Sisung (Lauda) and many other precious relatives, friends and neighbors.
Doug graduated from Ford Motor Company four-year apprenticeship in 1966. He worked as a Certified Union Millwright for over 55 years. He retired from Meadwestvaco in Covington Virginia.
In retirement, Doug enjoyed helping others through Habitat for Humanity. He was a friend and helper of the Bluebell Garden Club. He golfed on the Senior League at Lewisburg Elks Country Club. He joined close friends weekly in games of chess or Mexican train dominoes. He also took great pleasure in bird watching.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life on May 13 at 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Elks Country Club.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.