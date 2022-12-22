Thank you for Reading.

Dr. Herbert Lee Pope Sr.
DR. HERBERT LEE POPE, SR., 91, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg. He was born in Memphis, TN June 27, 1931 to Jessie B. Goswick and Paul Pope, Sr.

He was raised in Memphis and received most of his education there. Herbert graduated from Christian Brothers High School for Boys where he was an outstanding baseball player playing on four state championship teams. He was selected the best shortstop in Memphis his sophomore year.

