GORDEN "DAVID" DOLIN 60, of Richmond, Virginia passed away at 5:05 Sunday evening surrounded by the family that loved him so very much.
His passing comes after a brief but fierce battle with cancer, just 30 days after his diagnosis. David was born in Saginaw, Michigan in 1962, and after traveling around the country in his youth, he moved to West Virginia where his family originates from. He graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in the Class of 1980, and soon after he joined the United States Navy. After sailing around the world he settled down with his high school sweetheart Arlene, married her, and moved to Richmond, Virginia. He started a successful painting company and served the Richmond area for over 35 years. David was a devoted husband and a proud father of three children. He was a great man that woke up every day of his life to work hard and ensure that his family had the very best life possible. He will be deeply missed in this life, but his legacy will be carried on by his wife, his children, and everyone that he loved.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Arlene; his sons Josh (Harley), Jonathan (Cara); his daughter Clara; his sister Gloria Wilson (Mark) of College Station, TX; his sister-in-law Cindy of Chandler, AZ; his step father Roy Fallbeck of Mesa, AZ; his mother-in-law Leota Haynes of Russelville, WV; brother and sister-in-laws, Kevin and Stephanie Haynes, Eric and Lois Bays, and David and Debbie Bean; and many nieces, nephews, and family that he loved.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 12 p.m., at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Homes in Rainelle, West Virginia.