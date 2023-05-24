Thank you for Reading.

Harold Lloyd Crist
HAROLD LLOYD CRIST, age 99, of Arbovale, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 20, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Born May 14, 1924, he was the eldest son of Estes Fennon and Janet Woods Crist. On July 23, 1949, he married Betty Ruth Conrad and they began a 67-year adventure together. They raised six children and their family grew to include 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Harold was fortunate enough to meet every member of every generation.

