John Edward Eckhart Jr.

JOHN "JAY" EDWARD ECKHART JR., 55 of Hurricane, West Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 6, 1967, in Parkersburg, WV to John E. and Shirley Eckhart.

Jay was a loving, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane and in the choir of both his church and the Hurricane Civic Chorus. He had a passion for cooking, singing, and traveling. Jay also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a state employee for nearly 20 years at various state agencies and held his current position as the fiscal officer for the West Virginia Senate for over seven years.

