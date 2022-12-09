Thank you for Reading.

Judith Lee Cavendish
JUDITH LEE CAVENDISH, 82, of Scott Depot, WV, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. She was born February 5, 1940, in Kenova, WV, daughter of the late Denver and Edna Skeens.

