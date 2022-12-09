JUDITH LEE CAVENDISH, 82, of Scott Depot, WV, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. She was born February 5, 1940, in Kenova, WV, daughter of the late Denver and Edna Skeens.
She is survived by her husband James Frederick Blandford; three children Wendy Smith Wilson (Frank), Wesley Smith, and Tyler Cavendish (Sara); two grandchildren Jessica Smith and Abigail Smith; two sisters, Sandra Chadwick and Becky Garrett; one brother John Skeens. Judith received her Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in voice from Marshall University, and furthered her education with graduate studies at West Virginia University. She was a regional finalist in the Metropolitan Opera Auditions, a Willliam Matheus Sullivan Foundation Award winner, and performed as a soloist with regional opera companies and choral groups. She left her performance career to devote time to her family. The remainder of her professional life was dedicated to teaching young musicians. She was an instructor in vocal music and choir director at Baltimore City Community College and Howard County (Maryland) Community College. After returning to West Virginia she continued to teach, giving voice and piano lessons in the Teays Valley area and the Ariel Opera House in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to your local animal shelter.