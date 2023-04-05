Thank you for Reading.

Lou Cinda "Cindy" Goodall Kitchen Tucker
LOU CINDA "CINDY" GOODALL KITCHEN TUCKER passed away on March 18, 2023at Peyton Hospice House, in Lewisburg, West Virginia, after a long illness. By her side were her devoted husband of 19 years and loving caregiver, Bobby Tucker, and her family.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents John M. "Jackie" and Mary "Sally" Goodall and her first husband Martin "Marty" Kitchen. In addition to her husband and her faithful dog companion Sally, she is survived by her sisters; Jane Hughes of Ronceverte, and Pam Hamrick and husband Tig of Ronceverte; grandchildren Christopher, Taylihai, Josh, Ashlyn, and Trinity; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and one great, great niece.

