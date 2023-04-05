Lou Cinda Goodall Tucker

LOU CINDA "CINDY" GOODALL KITCHEN TUCKER passed away on March 18, 2023at Peyton Hospice House, in Lewisburg, West Virginia, after a long illness. By her side were her devoted husband of 19 years and loving caregiver, Bobby Tucker, and her family.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents John M. "Jackie" and Mary "Sally" Goodall and her first husband Martin "Marty" Kitchen. In addition to her husband and her faithful dog companion Sally, she is survived by her sisters; Jane Hughes of Ronceverte, and Pam Hamrick and husband Tig of Ronceverte; grandchildren Christopher, Taylihai, Josh, Ashlyn, and Trinity; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and one great, great niece.
Cindy was born on November 14, 1957 in Ronceverte, West Virginia. She graduated from Greenbrier East High School in 1976 and West Virginia State College in 1980. She earned her Master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from The George Washington University in Washington D.C. in 2004.
She loved to watch and attend sporting events of all kinds, especially Pittsburgh Steeler football and Boston Red Sox baseball. She loved music and enjoyed gardening, working outside, spending time with her family and friends, and traveling.
She was an active member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church. Throughout her life she served on several boards and councils and was also involved in many social service and community organizations including 4-H.
At her request, Cindy will be cremated. A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for April 15, 2023 at 2 p.m., at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.
Floral arrangements will be appreciated. If desired, donations can also be made to the Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or to Edgewood Presbyterian Church, 162 Harper Road, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m., until time of services on April 15, 2023 at the funeral home.