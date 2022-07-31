MARION "MARY" LOU La CHANCE, born Nov. 15, 1932, formerly of Ona, WV & Flat Rock, MI - passed away peacefully after a long hard-fought battle with heart disease on Saturday, July 30 2022, at the Hubbard House West in South Charleston, WV.
After calling Flat Rock her home for over 40 years, she returned to her birth state of West Virginia in 2009.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents (Ernest & Edith Thompson), husband John La Chance Sr., son Richie Martin, along with step-brother/sister Paul Thompson and Sandra Kelly.
She leaves behind her sons, Robert Martin "Bob" of Texas, John La Chance Jr.; daughter-in-law, Anita Maynard and grandson, Nate La Chance all of Connecticut - step-brothers / sisters - Timothy Thompson, Peggy Dittrich, Joann Thompson, Debbie Stein, Sharee Giffin, Sharon Davis, and Ernest Thompson along with countless friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire (Mary's assisted living center), the medical team at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital along with the team at Hubbard House West for the love, comfort and special care they have provided. We would also like to thank Mike & Kelly Tinsley along with Joe Martin Jr. for their friendship, kindness and support provided over the last few years and recent weeks.
A lovely wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Mary will be forever missed by family and friends who will treasure the many memories from over her lifetime.
While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Hospice West of South Charleston, WV, a local animal welfare organization or charity of your choice. Remembrances may also be made in the form of performing a random act of kindness in memory of Mary for a family member, friend, or someone/organization in need. No matter how small, you never know how far an act of goodwill can go or grow. At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton by Pastor Joey Martin Jr. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.