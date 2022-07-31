Thank you for Reading.

Marion “Mary” Lou La Chance
MARION "MARY" LOU La CHANCE, born Nov. 15, 1932, formerly of Ona, WV & Flat Rock, MI - passed away peacefully after a long hard-fought battle with heart disease on Saturday, July 30 2022, at the Hubbard House West in South Charleston, WV.

After calling Flat Rock her home for over 40 years, she returned to her birth state of West Virginia in 2009.

