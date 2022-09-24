Thank you for Reading.

MARY CHIERICOZZI SETZER, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James Howard Setzer, Jr.; one son, James Howard Setzer III; and brother, Stephen Setzer. Mary is survived by sons, Michael (Nary) Setzer of Bradenton, FL, John Patrick (Ruth) Setzer of Louisville, KY, and Brent (Debra) Clay of North Ridgeville, OH; sister, Rosalie Hurt of Huntington, WV; brothers, Pete Ross (Barbara) Chiericozzi of Tega Cay, SC, and Samuel Joseph Chiericozzi of Barboursville, WV; grandchildren, Meghan Kate (Brett) Elliott, Michael D Setzer, Alexia Setzer, SimMy Setzer, James Howard (Sky) Setzer IV, Brooke Wright, Josh Clay, Justin Clay, and Jason Clay; and great grandchildren, Peyton Victoria Elliott, Dakota Elliott, and Sophia Elliott; along with many adored nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.

Tags

Recommended for you