MARY CHIERICOZZI SETZER, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James Howard Setzer, Jr.; one son, James Howard Setzer III; and brother, Stephen Setzer. Mary is survived by sons, Michael (Nary) Setzer of Bradenton, FL, John Patrick (Ruth) Setzer of Louisville, KY, and Brent (Debra) Clay of North Ridgeville, OH; sister, Rosalie Hurt of Huntington, WV; brothers, Pete Ross (Barbara) Chiericozzi of Tega Cay, SC, and Samuel Joseph Chiericozzi of Barboursville, WV; grandchildren, Meghan Kate (Brett) Elliott, Michael D Setzer, Alexia Setzer, SimMy Setzer, James Howard (Sky) Setzer IV, Brooke Wright, Josh Clay, Justin Clay, and Jason Clay; and great grandchildren, Peyton Victoria Elliott, Dakota Elliott, and Sophia Elliott; along with many adored nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.
Mary was born on May 21, 1932 in Maitland, WV, the oldest child of Savino (Sam) Chiericozzi and Victoria (Girardi) Chiericozzi. She was a long-time resident of Williamson and Huntington, WV. Mary served as a lector and minister of the Eucharist at Our Lady of Fatima and St. Joseph Catholic Church. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary's, and worked in almost all aspects of nursing. She greatly enjoyed giving to others, which was vastly evident through her success in the nursing field, as well as the many lasting friendships she had formed throughout her life. Mary's smile, compassion, positive influence, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Visitation services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, West Virginia, on Monday, September 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., as well as a rosary from 7 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, WV on Tuesday, September 27 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ava Maria University, Ava Maria, FL or St. Jude Children's Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at Hosparus Health of Louisville, KY, as well as Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus, OH for their care and dedication.