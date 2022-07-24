Thank you for Reading.

MJ Gen. Robert Q. Jones


ROBERT Q. JONES "BOB" of White Sulphur Springs, WV and formerly of New York City, Atlanta, GA and Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on July 17 at the age of 92.

Bob was born in Charleston, WV to the late Basil Jones and Katherine Long Jones Brown. Upon graduation from Duke University in 1951, he enlisted in the US Army, and graduated from Infantry OCS in 1952 before deploying to the Republic of Korea. His first duty assignment was as Platoon Leader of 3rd Platoon, Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division which was then in combat against Chinese Communist forces. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry while leading this Platoon. He was promoted to Company Executive Officer prior to Baker Company's defense of Outpost Harry on 11-12 June 1953. He received a battlefield promotion from 2LT to 1LT and became Company Commander on 12 June 1953, serving as Baker Company CO through the end of the Korean War.

