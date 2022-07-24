MJ Gen. Robert Q. Jones

ROBERT Q. JONES "BOB" of White Sulphur Springs, WV and formerly of New York City, Atlanta, GA and Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on July 17 at the age of 92.
Bob was born in Charleston, WV to the late Basil Jones and Katherine Long Jones Brown. Upon graduation from Duke University in 1951, he enlisted in the US Army, and graduated from Infantry OCS in 1952 before deploying to the Republic of Korea. His first duty assignment was as Platoon Leader of 3rd Platoon, Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division which was then in combat against Chinese Communist forces. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry while leading this Platoon. He was promoted to Company Executive Officer prior to Baker Company's defense of Outpost Harry on 11-12 June 1953. He received a battlefield promotion from 2LT to 1LT and became Company Commander on 12 June 1953, serving as Baker Company CO through the end of the Korean War.
Following the war, he returned to West Virginia, serving with the West Virginia Army National Guard from 1954 to 1976. His roles with the Guard included XO and Commanding Officer.
In 1976, in connection with a promotion by his civilian employer, Bob moved to Atlanta, GA and transferred to the US Army Reserve. He retired from the Reserve in 1986 as Commanding General of the 81st Army Reserve Command. Additional commendations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and Distinguished Service Medals awarded by the states of West Virginia, Georgia, and Florida.
Bob considered his civilian employer to be an extension of his family. He joined Harris, Upham & Co. in 1954 as a Financial Advisor, rising to the positions of Branch Manager and Regional Director. He was promoted to the role of Southeast Regional Director in Atlanta upon the merger of Harris, Upham with Smith Barney in 1976. He rose through the ranks at Smith Barney, becoming President of the Private Client Group before retiring in 2000 as Senior Executive Vice President. He counted innumerable Smith Barney advisors and managers among his dearest, lifelong friends and never forgot the name of any sales assistant he met along the way. The loyalty he earned from his colleagues, and gave in return, stands as a testament to his prowess as a leader.
Bob was a gifted raconteur, a great wit, and possessed a fine baritone singing voice. He could be relied upon to deliver a rendition of his home state's official song, "The West Virginia Hills," at the close of any gathering, preferably as a duet with his favorite singing partner, Pam Van Scoy. Along with his wife, Cindy, they were passionate champions of homeless dogs and cats, opening their home to many a rescue throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his son, T. Marshall Jones. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia Creager Jones, son Robert Q. Jones, Jr. (Ann) of Atlanta, daughter Katherine P. Jones of Charleston, WV, and daughter-in-law Heather Heiskell Jones (Brad White), also of Charleston. He leaves behind grandchildren Christopher P. Jones (Leigh) of Atlanta and Mary Patrick Rodriguez (Isaac) of Dallas, TX as well as great-grandchildren Margaret and Henry Jones, and Marshall, Patrick, and Reese Rodriguez.
Bob's family is particularly grateful to his special friends, Doug Van Scoy and Ann Schnare who provided Bob with overwhelming comfort and support in his final days. The family would also like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the caretakers, also known as "Bob's Angels," who so diligently looked after him for several years, especially Christy Stephens, Sheryl Jenkins, Rebecca Morgan, Billy Jenkins, and Kerri Flanagan.
A memorial service will be held at The Chapel on the grounds of the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV on Saturday, July 30 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Greg E. Scott officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bob's memory to his favorite charities: The Greenbrier Humane Society at PO Box 926, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or to the T. Marshall Jones Fund at the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation in support of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, PO Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.