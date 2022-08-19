Thank you for Reading.

Nicholas Lee McCormick
SYSTEM

NICHOLAS LEE McCORMICK, 43, of Milton, WV., passed away on August 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1978 in Huntington, WV., a son of Margo Arnold Walker and Roger (Christy) McCormick.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Tori Gibeaut, Jordyn McClanahan and Branson McCormick; paternal grandmother, Betty McCormick; lifelong friend, Sally Sutherland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends and co-workers who were also family to him.

Tags

Recommended for you