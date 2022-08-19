NICHOLAS LEE McCORMICK, 43, of Milton, WV., passed away on August 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1978 in Huntington, WV., a son of Margo Arnold Walker and Roger (Christy) McCormick.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Tori Gibeaut, Jordyn McClanahan and Branson McCormick; paternal grandmother, Betty McCormick; lifelong friend, Sally Sutherland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends and co-workers who were also family to him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jessica McClanahan; sister, Hannah Walker; paternal grandfather, Rance McCormick; maternal grandparents, Jim and Mary Arnold. Nick was a graduate of Hurricane High School and graduate from the Le Corden Bleu Culinary Arts. Nick was a loving son, father and was a caring, loving, honest friend. Addiction stole the real Nick, so please cherish your memories of the true Nick. If you know an addict please love them, pray for them but know they have to love themselves to heal. If we could do it for them there wouldn't be addicts.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.