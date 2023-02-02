Thank you for Reading.

Olen E. Jones Jr.
SYSTEM

OLEN E. JONES, JR. passed away January 31, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side.

He served in many capacities in West Virginia Higher Education over 45 years including receiving his A.B. and M. A. degrees from Marshall University, Huntington, WV and his Ph.D. in Education Administration from Northwestern University. Dr. Jones' most recent position was President of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. His past National Professional Positions; Test Director, Medical College Admissions (MCAT); Assistant Vice President, Contract Operations, the American College Testing (ACT) Program and Director of Test Administrative, the American College Testing (ACT) Program. His State Professional Positions; Executive Vice President, Marshall University; Provost, Marshall University; Dean of Students, Marshall University and Vice President for Support Services, Marshall University.

Tags

Recommended for you