Pauline Shawver Bowling Welch
PAULINE SHAWVER BOWLING WELCH, age 105, formerly of Quinwood, Covington, VA and White Sulphur Springs, passed away peacefully on December 9th, 2022.

Polly, or Grandma Gert as she was affectionately called, was born on January 6, 1917 to the late Hubert and Nettie Shawver. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Noah Bowling (1970) and Floyd Welch (1986), sisters Idella Coulter, Irene Fleshman, Helen Campbell and Helena Tully, and brother Jennings Shawver.

