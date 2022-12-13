PAULINE SHAWVER BOWLING WELCH, age 105, formerly of Quinwood, Covington, VA and White Sulphur Springs, passed away peacefully on December 9th, 2022.
Polly, or Grandma Gert as she was affectionately called, was born on January 6, 1917 to the late Hubert and Nettie Shawver. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Noah Bowling (1970) and Floyd Welch (1986), sisters Idella Coulter, Irene Fleshman, Helen Campbell and Helena Tully, and brother Jennings Shawver.
Polly is survived by her son, Clyde L. Bowling of White Sulphur Springs, daughter Betty Jo McNeel of Lewisburg, step-sons Jimmy Welch (Aldean) of Covington, VA, Michael Welch (Debbie) of Quinton, VA, and step-daughter Virginia Welch of Amelia, VA. She is also survived by her grandsons, Jimmy Bowling (Donna) of Maxwelton, Timmy Bowling of White Sulphur Springs, Matt McNeel (Trish) of Richmond, VA; granddaughters Mendy McNeel of Davidson, NC, Chanda McNeel of Parkersburg and Amanda Watson (Brad) of Waynesville, NC. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Polly was a former employee of O. Ray Smith Company of Quinwood and Alance's Dress Shop at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. She was a voracious reader, loved to garden, travel, take beach vacations, and spend time with family and friends. Her frog collection was legendary! She taught Sunday School for many years and loved serving the Lord. She will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, her giving nature, and her love of God and family.
She was a member of Quinwood United Methodist Church and later attended Calvary Christian Church in Covington, VA.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the wonderful caregivers, including Palliative and Hospice care.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 17, at 10 a.m., prior to the service at 11 a.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Lewisburg with the Reverend Michael Warren officiating. Burial will follow at the End of the Trail Cemetery, Clintonville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, dementiasociety.org or Lewisburg Hospice Care at 265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com