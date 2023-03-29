RICHARD "DICK" DONOVAN, 101, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away March 27, 2023 at White Sulphur Springs Family Care Center.
Dick was born in Covington, VA. on September 23, 1921 and grew up in Ronceverte, WV.
He was a graduate of Greenbrier High School. Dick was a member of the WV National Guard and was called to active duty shortly after December 7, 1941. He served in the U. S. Army in the Panama Canal Zone, England and Germany during World War II.
Dick lived in Organ Cave for more than 70 years. He loved gardening and working around the house. He was an active member of the Organ Cave Community Association, an active member of Salem Presbyterian Church for most of his adult life and a trustee of Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association.
Dick was a long time employee of the Greenbrier Laundry and the Greenbrier Hotel.
Dick was one of nine children born to G. P. and Ethel Wood Donovan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Juanita Parker Donovan.
He is survived by 5 children; Richard, Lois Dell'Accio (Vincent), Tim (Tina), Tom (Kay) and David (Mary); ten grandchildren Ty Donovan (Melissa), Todd Donovan, Thomas Donovan, Christopher Dell' Accio (Melissa), Michael Dell'Accio (Jennie), Andrea Dell'Accio, Katie Ann Donovan, Kris Donovan, Michaela Donovan Keatley (Tyler), Emily Donovan; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Dick will be Friday March 31, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the Salem Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kristi Moore officiating with interment with Military Rites in the church cemetery.
Visitation for Mr. Donovan will be on Thursday March 30, 2023 from 6 until 8 p.m., at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg and from 10 a.m., until time of services at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Salem Presbyterian Church 2376 Seneca Trail South, Ronceverte, WV 24970.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com