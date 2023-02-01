Thank you for Reading.

Richard William Ballard
RICHARD WILLIAM BALLARD, age 65, of Alpharetta, Georgia entered eternal peace on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home in Fulton County. Richard was born on January 31, 1957 in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late Ralph L. Ballard Jr. and the late Sue H. Ballard of White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Characterized by the brilliant warmth of his spirit and an inherently gracious nature, Richard Ballard is a name that few can say without breaking into a smile. A true Southern gentleman and a maestro of meaningful interaction, Richard could enter a room full of strangers and depart with a wealth of new friends. With an incredibly accomplished life behind him, he could have easily regaled others with tales of his achievements. Yet Richard was the type to yield the floor to others to ensure they knew that they'd been heard. This deference, this redirection of the spotlight, could make the other feel that, if only for that moment, they were the most important person in the world. And for Richard, in that span of time, they were.

