ROBERT G. "BOB" DAVIS, age 91, of White Sulphur Springs, went home to meet his Lord and Savior on February 10, 2023. He was reunited with the love of his life, Patty, who awaited him in Heaven Bob passed peacefully with his daughters by his side, on the mountain that he loved and called home.
Bob was born October 13, 1931, in Spencer, WV.
He was a pharmacist, graduating from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy in 1953. A veteran of the US Army, Bob used his training as a pharmacist in service of his country during the Korean War. Upon his return from service, he was employed at Cook Pharmacy in Charleston, WV. This is where Bob met and married Patricia Ann Isaac. They moved to White Sulphur Springs and opened and operated the White Sulphur Pharmacy & Fireside Gift Center for 25 years. His second career was with the WV Board of Pharmacy, where he served as an Inspector and oversaw administration of Pharmacy State Board Certification Exams for 13 years.
Bob was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs where he served on the Board of Trustees, Administration Council, and the Scholarship Fund Committee.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ava Davis, as well as his beloved wife, Patricia, of 53 years.
He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-laws, Cheryl & Stuart Smith of Winston-Salem, NC, and Roberta & Chris Rodocker of Pittsburgh, PA; four grandchildren, Nathan and Samuel Smith and Sarah and Lewis Rodocker. His surviving extended family includes sisters-in-law and brother-in law, Joanna Isaac of Elkton, FL, and Martha & Rick Grandstaff of South Charleston, WV; as well as a niece & nephews. Bob is also survived by his loyal companion, his English Setter, Jeb.
A true Mountaineer, Bob was an ardent nature lover and conservationist. He was rarely happier than when he was wandering West Virginia's fields, forest glades, brooks, and streams searching for his much-loved brook trout, and listening for the gobble of a wild turkey. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of fly fishing with his grandchildren and the younger generation.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs, WV on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
The family asks for consideration of a donation to Emmanuel United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.