Thank you for Reading.

Robert G. “Bob” Davis
SYSTEM

ROBERT G. "BOB" DAVIS, age 91, of White Sulphur Springs, went home to meet his Lord and Savior on February 10, 2023. He was reunited with the love of his life, Patty, who awaited him in Heaven Bob passed peacefully with his daughters by his side, on the mountain that he loved and called home.

Bob was born October 13, 1931, in Spencer, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you