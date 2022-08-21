Thank you for Reading.

Sandra “Susie” Walker Ayers
SANDRA "SUSIE" WALKER AYERS, 78, of Fairlea, WV passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at home after a short illness.

She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She was a cherished friend to many. She loved decorating and entertaining for family and friends. She loved raising her flowers and cooking for her family.

