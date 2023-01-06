Thank you for Reading.

Thomas Lee Johnson
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at age 93, THOMAS LEE JOHNSON of Hurricane, West Virginia died peacefully with his two daddy's girls by his side following a brief illness.

The oldest of five, Tom grew up working the family farm on the hill in St. Albans, helping his father, a disabled veteran of World War I, provide for his family. As a young man, Tom himself answered the call of his country, proudly serving in the United States Army and rising to the rank of Corporal in the Artillery Corps. Throughout his life, Tom loved telling stories of his deployment to Austria to his children, grandchildren, and any pretty lady with a moment to listen.

