Thank you for Reading.

Thomas Lionel Fair
SYSTEM

THOMAS LIONEL FAIR of Victor, WV passed away on October 3, 2022. Tom or Tommy, as he was most often referred to, spent his last moments on this earth doing what he loved most - hunting. Tom was always getting into some type of trouble/predicament/adventure, so much so that his wife referred to him as her "Tom cat" that had 13+ lives.

Tom was born on September 25, 1950 to the late Earl Matthew Fair ("Juggie") and the late Bobby Jean (Keenan) Fair. He was a brother and best friend to Earl Matthew Fair, Jr., (Kathy) and his sister, Paula Eades (Roger).

Tags

Recommended for you