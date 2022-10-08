THOMAS LIONEL FAIR of Victor, WV passed away on October 3, 2022. Tom or Tommy, as he was most often referred to, spent his last moments on this earth doing what he loved most - hunting. Tom was always getting into some type of trouble/predicament/adventure, so much so that his wife referred to him as her "Tom cat" that had 13+ lives.
Tom was born on September 25, 1950 to the late Earl Matthew Fair ("Juggie") and the late Bobby Jean (Keenan) Fair. He was a brother and best friend to Earl Matthew Fair, Jr., (Kathy) and his sister, Paula Eades (Roger).
As his brother and sister would tell you, he was the favorite, and they are sure his mother greeted him with open arms at Heaven's gates. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church where he gave his life to the Lord at the age of 16, then later served as a Sunday school teacher and BYF leader. Tom was a proud Army veteran, having enlisted in 1970 and served in South Korea for 15 months. He was a member of the Ansted VFW Post 7695. A "jack of all trades," Tom worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was an avid outdoorsman, Tom greatly cherished his sacred alone time in the woods. Even after being diagnosed with multiple health problems due to Agent Orange, including Parkinson's disease, it didn't stop Tom from doing the things he loved or wanted to do. He was always "piddling" on small or big projects around the house until dark and was always there to help family or friends in need.
Tom leaves behind his devoted "Wifey" of 51 years, Gerriann (Kesler) Fair, who selflessly loved and cared for him; and his daughters Deanna (Timothy Gill), Elizabeth (Wayne Queen), Mindy (Thomas Ewing), and Holly (Eddie Ramsey). He was the "World's Greatest Papa" to Fairan Gill (Seth Daniel), Skyler Amick (Oliver), Seth Ewing (Fiancé Madison Berry), Kellen Queen, Owayne Queen, Meghan Gill, Jacob Ewing, Chloe Queen, Brooke Ewing, Ty Ewing, and Macilyn Ramsey. He was honorary "Papa" to many of his grandchildren's friends. His great grandchildren include Aurora Daniel, Roman Amick, and Colter Daniel. Tom had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that will no doubt cherish his memories. He also leaves behind some very special lifetime friends: Paul Griffith (his forever hunting buddy), Gary Hatcher, and Tim Howard. The family would like to thank his very special neighbors and friends Adam Willis, Collin Neal, and Heather and Jeff Neal. These neighbors will forever hold a special place in the collective heart of his family for the many times they rescued Tom from one his many predicaments, selflessly helped him with projects or hunting, and for being there on the night of his passing.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the neighbors, EMT's, volunteer firefighters, police officers and other first responders that responded to the call on the night of October 3rd.
The family requests your continued prayers as they recover from this loss. He was the light of their world and will be missed beyond measure.
The family will be holding a wake Monday, October 10, 2022 from 6 - 8 p.m., with funeral services to be held on October 11, 2022 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mike Anderson and Mr. Brian Carroll officiating.
All services will be Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Ansted, WV. Following the funeral, burial will be at Kesler Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hico, WV.
"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:6-7
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ansted VFW in his memory.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted are in charge of arrangements.