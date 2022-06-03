WILBUR JACOB "BUDDY" HILTON, JR., 73 of White Sulphur Springs passed away on May 31, 2022 at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.
Buddy was born September 4, 1948 in White Sulphur Springs and was the son of the late Wilbur Jacob and Cova Dalton Hilton, Sr.
He was a Christian, having studied the Bible every day. Buddy loved country music and most often he would entertain family and friends while singing along with the music playing. Buddy loved animals. He started his working career at Bowling Hardware in White Sulphur Springs and then moving on to work with the maintenance staff at the Greenbrier Hotel until an auto accident left him paralyzed.
Those left to cherish Buddy's fond memories are his sister Cheryl Clark (JM) of Wake Forest, NC.; nephew David Marshall Clark and his children Amanda and Josh; niece Lisa Clark Dreyer (Bill) and her children Jacob and Hayley; aunts Shelva Honaker Burr and Elizabeth Murphy; and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Lowell O'Dell officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m., until time of services on Saturday.
A private family burial will be held at Rosewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to with the Greenbrier County Animal Shelter, 151 Holiday Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or to Hospice Care 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com