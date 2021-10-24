FLORA JEAN BOGGESS of Ravenswood, 87, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and dedicated caregivers. She was born on October 21, 1934, to the late Lloyd and Glada King and resided in Jackson County for her entire life before a recent transition to The Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit in Charleston, WV.
Jean graduated from Ripley High School in 1952 and shortly thereafter began a career as a financial administrator. After a fifteen-year hiatus as a mother and homemaker, she continued her career with the Jackson County Board of Education, from which she retired after many years of service.
She is survived by her children, Marsha Boggess (Charlie Patterson), and Dr. Kevin Boggess (Dr. Kim Ewing); granddaughters Kayla Boggess and Kayce Boggess; niece Lisa Kennedy of Alpharetta, GA; brother-in-law Bob Lanham of Ft. Myers, FL; and sister-in-law Phyllis Boggess of Goldtown, WV.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Darrell Boggess, and by her sister, Sue Lanham.
Jean's warm smile and kind spirit will be missed by the many whose lives she touched.
Per Jean's wishes, a private entombment service will be held at Jackson County Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at The Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit and Hospice Care for their tremendous support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.